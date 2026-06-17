Influencer Stacey Hatfield died after home birth complications

An Australian coroner’s inquest has heard that food influencer Stacey Hatfield died after suffering severe postpartum hemorrhage following an unassisted home birth in September 2025.

Hatfield, 30, died shortly after giving birth to her first child, a son named Axel, at her home on September 29, 2025. The inquest was told that she had chosen to give birth without the assistance of a midwife, nurse, or other medical professional.

Evidence presented to the court indicated that Hatfield declined medical assistance on two occasions during complications associated with the birth. Her husband, Nathan Wernecke, respected her wishes before later deciding to transport her to the hospital as her condition deteriorated.

Despite the efforts of medical staff, Hatfield could not be saved. Reports stated that more than 20 doctors were involved in attempts to treat her after she arrived at the hospital. Her son survived.

Following her death, Wernecke shared a statement on Instagram announcing the loss.

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“Stace passed on the 29th September 2025 after successfully giving birth to our firstborn son, Axel, at home,” he wrote.

“Tragically, shortly after, an unforeseen and extremely rare complication arose and she passed after being transferred to hospital.”

He also praised hospital staff, stating, “Hospital staff were amazing and did the utmost to help, but ultimately nothing could be done despite their best efforts.”

In a further tribute, Wernecke reflected on Hatfield’s final moments with their son. “She held Axel when he was born, nursed him, saw that he was a boy and loved him,” he wrote.

“She loved him so much and still continues to love him.” The coroner’s inquest into the circumstances surrounding Hatfield’s death is continuing.