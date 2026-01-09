America’s Test Kitchen host Elle Simone Scott dead at 49

Elle Simone Scott, the first Black woman to serve as a regular on-air host of PBS’s America’s Test Kitchen, has died following a long battle with ovarian cancer. She was 49. America’s Test Kitchen confirmed Scott’s death in a statement shared with Entertainment Weekly on Thursday, saying the organization is “mourning the passing of one of its brightest stars.”

“Scott joined America’s Test Kitchen in 2016 and quickly became part of the fabric of the company,” the statement read. “Friends and colleagues will remember Scott for her ability to create community and provide opportunities for others, both inside and outside of work.”

The company described Scott as a “long-time, beloved cast member” and highlighted the breadth of her work and influence. In addition to her on-camera role, Scott authored bestselling cookbooks, including Boards: Stylish Spreads for Casual Gatherings (2022) and Food Gifts: 150+ Irresistible Recipes for Crafting Personalized Presents (2024). She also co-founded SheChef Inc., an organization focused on mentoring young women of color pursuing careers in the culinary arts, and created and hosted The Walk-In podcast, as per reports from Deadline.

(Photo by Elle Simone Scott/Instagram)

According to WBUR, “Scott brought warmth and a vibrant spirit to everything she did,” the statement continued. “Her legacy will live on at America’s Test Kitchen and in the homes and hearts of the millions of home cooks whose lives she touched.” Chef and close friend Carla Hall shared a tribute to Scott on Instagram, calling her a force and a trailblazer. “At America’s Test Kitchen, Elle helped open doors that had long been closed, becoming one of the first Black women audiences saw in the test kitchen, and doing so with grace, authority, and joy,” Hall wrote.

“She didn’t just test recipes; she changed what representation looked like in food media.” Hall also praised Scott’s strength during her illness, adding, “Her voice mattered. Her work mattered. She mattered. Elle faced ovarian cancer with courage and honesty, using her platform to educate, advocate, and uplift even while fighting for her life. That kind of strength leaves a mark.”

Born LaShawnda Sherise Simone Scott on Nov. 28, 1976, in Detroit, Scott began her culinary career at a kosher bakery in Oak Park, Michigan. After losing her job as a social worker in 2008, she pivoted to food, working as a cruise ship chef before studying at the Culinary Institute of New York and interning at the Food Network.

Her career later included work as a food stylist for Cabot Creamery and the talk show The Chew, along with roles on programs for Cook’s Country, Food Network, Bravo, and the Cooking Channel. Still, her most visible impact came through America’s Test Kitchen, where she became a test cook, host, and executive editor, and one of the most influential voices in food media.

Scott often spoke about legacy as her guiding principle. “No more Black and brown girls or any girls of color will have to search for an image that makes them feel encouraged toward their cooking or TV dreams,” she told Food & Wine in 2019. “There’s no work if you’re not leaving a legacy. Otherwise, it’s self-serving, and once you’re gone, it’s gone.”

