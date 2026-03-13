Hugh Jackman’s romance with Sutton Foster faces family tensions after divorce

Australian actor Hugh Jackman appears to be moving forward with a new chapter in his personal life after his widely publicized divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness. However, while the Wolverine star is reportedly happy in his relationship with Broadway performer Sutton Foster, the path toward marriage may not be completely smooth.

Jackman, 57, and Foster, 50, confirmed their relationship early last year after months of speculation. Since then, the couple has reportedly grown closer, and rumors about a possible engagement have continued to circulate. Still, sources close to the actor suggest that family dynamics are creating a delicate situation as he considers the next step in the relationship.

According to those familiar with the matter, Jackman’s children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 20, have been cautious about the new relationship. The siblings are said to remain deeply loyal to their mother following the end of her nearly three-decade marriage to the actor, per the Daily Mail.

Hugh Jackman Ready to Marry Again—But His Kids Aren’t Convinced (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Deborra-Lee Furness, who was married to Jackman for almost 30 years, previously suggested publicly that she had experienced “betrayal” during the breakdown of the relationship. That comment has reportedly made the situation emotionally complicated for the family.

Because of this, Jackman now faces the challenge of balancing his happiness with Foster while maintaining a strong relationship with his children. Those close to the actor say he wants to move forward with his life but is determined not to damage the bond he shares with Oscar and Ava.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Despite the sensitive family dynamics, people in Jackman’s circle say he appears happier than he has been in a long time. The relationship with Foster, a respected Broadway star known for her work in musical theatre, has reportedly brought renewed excitement to his personal life.

Speculation about a possible engagement intensified after the couple took a romantic trip to Costa Rica earlier this year. Their getaway sparked talk among fans and observers that wedding plans could be on the horizon.

Hugh Jackman’s Wedding Dreams Complicated by Family Loyalty (Photo by BG048/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

If the couple does decide to marry, reports suggest they are considering an intimate ceremony in New York City, where both have strong professional ties to the theatre community. The event would likely be small, attended only by close friends and family.

Following the ceremony, there has also been discussion of a European honeymoon, with the couple potentially travelling across several destinations.

For now, Jackman and Foster appear to be keeping their relationship largely private. The pair have chosen to stay relatively low-key in public while allowing time for emotions within the family to settle.

Until then, the couple is reportedly focused on enjoying their relationship quietly, waiting for the right moment to move forward without causing further strain within Jackman’s family.

READ NEXT