Jelly Roll Receives Official Pardon for Past Crimes

Jelly Roll has been granted executive clemency for crimes he committed more than two decades ago, marking a significant milestone in the country star’s long journey from incarceration to mainstream success.

The “Son of a Sinner” singer, born Jason DeFord, was among 33 individuals pardoned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on December 18, according to MS NOW. The decision followed a review process conducted with recommendations from the state’s Board of Parole.

“After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 33 individuals executive clemency,” Lee said in a statement. “Each individual case is unique and warrants consideration, and I thank the Board of Parole members for their thoughtful recommendations throughout this process.”

Speaking to reporters during a conference call, Lee highlighted Jelly Roll’s personal transformation as a key factor in the decision. “Jelly Roll’s story was remarkable, redemptive and powerful,” the governor said, adding “that it was evident he should get a pardon,” according to the Nashville Tennessean.

Now 41, Jelly Roll has been candid about his troubled past. By his own account, he was jailed around 40 times for drug-related offenses throughout his teenage years and early 20s. His most serious conviction was for aggravated robbery, a crime that resulted in more than a year in prison and seven years of probation.

“I never want to overlook the fact that it was a heinous crime,” Jelly Roll told Billboard in 2023. “This is a grown man looking back at a 16-year-old kid that made the worst decision that he could have made in life, and people could have gotten hurt, and, by the grace of God, thankfully, nobody did.”

Reflecting on the experience, he added, “I was charged as an adult years before I could buy a beer, lease an apartment, or get a pack of cigarettes.”

A turning point came in 2008 with the birth of his daughter, Bailee, whom he shares with ex-partner Felicia Beckwith. At the time, Jelly Roll was incarcerated. “It’s like a Damascus Road experience in the Bible,” he said during a 2023 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. “I immediately was like, ‘I’ve got to do something. I’ve got to quit this s––t. I gotta figure it out.’”

While in prison, he discovered songwriting, which later became the foundation of his music career. Since his release, Jelly Roll, who has been married to Bunnie Xo since 2016, has become an outspoken advocate for mental health and addiction awareness.

He has also expressed deep remorse for his past actions. “I had no business taking from anybody,” he said on a 2024 episode of the On Purpose podcast. “Just the entitlement that I had… What a horrible way to interact with the Earth.”

