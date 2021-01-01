Brad Pitt Just Received The Most Heartbreaking News About His Divorce From Angelina Jolie

celebrity divorces are rarely drama-free. From headline-making tension to major money squabbles, there is always A LOT going on.

On July 23rd, Angelina Jolie had a small triumph in her divorce with Brad Pitt when a California appeals court agreed with her that the private judge deciding who gets custody of their children should be disqualified.

This judge is John W. Ouderkirk who had business relationships he didn’t disclose with Angelina’s attorneys.

The court concluded that because of certain professional relationships Judge Ouderkirk had with Brad Pitt’s counsel that he could not be impartial and therefore should be disqualified.

While this is good news for Angelina Jolie, it also means that the custody fight over Angelina and Brad’s five minor children, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, 12-year-old Vivienne, and 12-year-old Knox, is still far from over. 19-year-old Maddox, who has had public tension with his father, Brad Pitt, is not part of the custody battle being that he is no longer a minor.

Despite being together for 12 years and proving naysayers wrong for that time, Jolie and Pitt dissolved their marriage in 2016 and divorced in April of 2019.

However, their custody battle continues and with this latest turn of events, it is uncertain how much longer it could drag on. – shefinds