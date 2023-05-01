The first paycheck received by a 21-year-old son was used to pay off his parents’ entire mortgage as a generous gesture

Pavin Smith is undoubtedly the ideal kid for any parent. He accomplished something quite remarkable for his loving parents at the age of just 21.

Their entire home was covered by him. They won’t have to stress about a mortgage payment ever again.

Because he was selected seventh overall in the baseball draft of the year and signed with the Arizona Diamondbacks of Major League Baseball, Pavin was able to accomplish this despite his youth.

The 21-year-old first baseman and right fielder received a substantial $5 million bonus as a result of the agreement, according to MLB Pipeline.

But instead of spending all of the money at once, the young man rearranged his priorities. He was clear about his first priority, which was to pay off his parents’ full mortgage.

Pam, Pavin’s mother, would frequently whine about the family’s mortgage and how his parents had to pay it off. Pavin was aware of the tension and pressure brought on by that monthly payment.

In 2017, it was time to unleash his enormous surprise on Christmas Eve. Pavin just presented a letter outlining his gift to his parents.

The son wrote, “Thank you for raising me in a wonderful household full of love. “I want our family home to be yours because of all the sacrifices you made to get me where I am.”

Thank goodness, the entire incident was captured on camera; you can see it here.