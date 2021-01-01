Hilary Duff shares intimate photos of home birth

Hilary Duff has shared a very personal collection of photos taken during the home water birth of her baby girl.

The former Disney star said Tuesday that she was “finally ready” to show the private images nearly four months after welcoming her third child, Mae James.

“A tedious, magical, miraculous adventure…,” she described the experience of having and raising a child. “So cheers almighty mothers. You make mountains move daily ♥️.”

In one photo, Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, is seen holding her shoulder and belly as she closes her eyes with tears streaming down her face.

A few shots show the actress stripped of clothing from the waist down as her BFF-turned-doula, Molly Bernard, guides her through difficult moments.

“For me to feel safe during birth and get to where I need to go, it’s crucial to have the right support system,” Duff wrote on Instagram. “The perfect amount of space, counter-pressure, humor, stillness and people that support my power.”

The “Younger” star, 33, added, “My hubby is the calmest anchor in the room when I feel like climbing the walls and my little Molly is an extraordinary doula who sat with me when I needed to be still and quiet.”

The “Lizzie McGuire” star’s mother, Susan Duff, was also present to “make all the snacks and watch with a big nervous smile as her baby brings her a new grandbaby earthside.”

The “Coming Clean” singer has two older children — a 9-year-old son Luca, with ex Mike Comrie, and 2-year-old daughter Banks, with Koma. She gave birth to Luca in a hospital but had Banks and Mae at home.

“From getting pregnant to c-sections, hospital or home births, the breastfeeding journey (oy vey that one gets me every time) and raising these little beings responsibly to be stand up, confidant, kind citizens of the world,” she wrote. “It’s completely consuming.”

Fans and celebs, including fellow new mom Mandy Moore, praised Duff, writing, “Love this and you!! Wowowow.”

Koma sweetly commented to his wife, “My actual superhero ❤️.”