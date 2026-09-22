Melania Trump breaks from her husband’s media ban, grants access to CNN reporter

First Lady Melania Trump has broken from her husband’s ongoing crackdown on the press by granting access to a CNN reporter who was recently barred from the White House, according to a new report.

CNN’s Betsy Klein has been accredited to cover the first lady’s activities during this week’s United Nations General Assembly, the Daily Beast reported Monday. The move comes despite President Donald Trump labeling CNN “fake news” and banning the network, along with MS NOW and Politico, from White House access.

Trump defended the ban in a lengthy Truth Social post on Monday, complaining that “virtually every story about me, or anything having to do with me, is negative, wrong and, in many cases, DANGEROUS for our country!”

The three news organizations filed a lawsuit against Trump earlier that day, alleging the ban violated their First Amendment and due process rights.

The first lady was reportedly not the only administration figure to break ranks with the president’s press restrictions. According to USA Today, Secretary of State Marco Rubio mingled with reporters from the banned outlets at a Sunday press reception in Manhattan. Attendees included ABC’s Jonathan Karl, NBC’s Kristen Welker and Politico’s Dasha Burns.

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(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

Rubio was joined at the event by other senior administration officials, including U.S. Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz and Deputy Secretary of State Chris Landau. The secretary reportedly made “off-the-cuff remarks” during the gathering.

CNN’s access extended further Monday morning, when the network served as the television pooler for Rubio’s appearance to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange.

The apparent divide within the administration comes as Trump’s press restrictions face mounting legal and political pushback. CNN, MS NOW and Politico argue the ban amounts to retaliation against unfavorable coverage, while the White House has defended its right to determine which outlets receive access to briefings and events.

Neither the White House nor representatives for the first lady have publicly addressed the apparent inconsistency between Trump’s stated position and the access granted to CNN’s Klein. It remains unclear whether the first lady’s office coordinated the decision with the White House press office or made the call independently.

The UN General Assembly this week is expected to draw significant press attention, with world leaders, including Trump, scheduled to speak on a range of global issues.