Texas Mother Accused of Killing Toddler Daughter as Circumstances Remain Unclear

A Texas woman has been charged with capital murder following the death of her young daughter, who was brought to the parking lot of a police station with what authorities described as “obvious injuries.”

Anum Khalil Khan, 35, is accused of the capital murder of a person under 10 years old, according to the Abilene Police Department. She was taken into custody on Aug. 11, the same day the child was pronounced dead.

The investigation began late that morning when the girl was brought to the front parking lot of the Abilene Police Department. A family member entered the building and asked officers for help, police said.

Firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene, where emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures. Despite their efforts, the child was pronounced dead at the police station.

Local KRBC initially reported that the child was 4 years old and had been taken to the station by members of her family. Later reports from the same outlets described the girl as 3½ years old and confirmed Khan’s arrest.

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Authorities have not publicly explained how the child was injured or disclosed the circumstances that led to her death. Police initially provided a few details about her condition before later stating that she had “obvious injuries.”

The unusual location of the incident led police to clear the lobby of their headquarters and designate the parking lot as an active investigation scene. Public access to the building was temporarily restricted while officers examined the area and gathered evidence.

The department referred to the disruption in a Facebook post announcing that the lobby had reopened.

“If you are in need of an officer’s assistance, we ask that you wait in your vehicle and call to request that one responds to you,” the post reads. “If you have a non-emergency or records request, please avoid the area until further notice. We appreciate your cooperation.”

The Abilene Police Department said its investigation remains active. Authorities have not released additional information about the nature of the child’s injuries, a possible motive, or the events that occurred before she was brought to the station.

Law&Crime reported that it contacted the department seeking further details but had not received a response by the time its story was published.

Khan remains accused of the offence, and the available report did not provide information about her bond, legal representation, or upcoming court appearances. The charge against her is an allegation, and she is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.