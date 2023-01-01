Gwen Stefani causes a stir in proud video shared by Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton know a thing or two about complementing one another, and they did just that when they took the stage at the Opry for performance fans adored.

The No Doubt star turned heads in a hot pink outfit as she blasted out a romantic rendition of Nobody But You with her husband.

Blake proudly shared a clip of the powerful throwback moment on Instagram and captioned it: “#TBT to #NobodyButYou live from the @opry with @gwenstefani! -Team BS #opry #duet #countrymusic.”

Fans loved it and commented: “I love watching you two together,” and, “The way they look at each other,” while a third added: “You picked a good one. Love, love, love it.”

The clip comes at an exciting time for Gwen’s three boys, Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston, as they prepare to welcome a new family member.

The singer shares her children with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, and through his side of the family, their boys are set to become first-time uncles.

Gavin’s oldest child, Daisy Lowe, is expecting her first baby this year, and recently shared an exciting update on social media regarding her pregnancy.

The model posted a series of photos of her baby bump as she posed outside in the sun. “27 weeks,” she simply captioned the image.

Daisy announced her pregnancy in October, alongside a beautiful black-and-white photo of her cradling her growing baby bump.

In the caption, she wrote: “I wanted to share some news with you- Jordan & I are having a baby. We are absolutely bursting at the seams with happiness. I’m oscillating wildly between excitement & nervousness with a dash of morning sickness thrown in for good measure! Big love to all of you.”

The boys are incredibly close to Daisy, who visits them, and Gavin in Los Angeles as much as she can from London.

Video by hellomagazine