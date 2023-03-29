Prince Harry Appears in Court for ‘Privacy’ Suit

Prince Harry came unexpectedly to London, where he is suing News Week in the UK for claimed bugging, getting personal information through fraud, and breaching his privacy.

According to Miami Herald reports, two months after claiming in his book Spare that the sound of cameras causes his trauma, the Duke of Sussex was met at the High Court by a pack of press photographers and video cameras.

Associated Newspapers, the publisher of the Daily Mail and its sister properties, has been accused of previous privacy violations by a number of high-profile persons, including Liz Hurley, Elton John, and Sadie Frost.

As he passed by journalists, Harry said, “morning guys, morning,” before bumping into a camera by mistake.

A reporter could be heard shouting: “Sir, why are you here sir? What are you hoping to achieve sir?” Harry swerved both the question and the photographer.

Los Angeles Times responded to the case when it was first made public in October: “We utterly and unambiguously refute these preposterous smears which appear to be nothing more than a pre-planned and orchestrated attempt to drag the Mail titles into the phone hacking scandal concerning articles up to 30 years old.

“These unsubstantiated and highly defamatory claims based on no credible evidence appear to be simply a fishing expedition by claimants and their lawyers, some of whom have already pursued cases elsewhere.”