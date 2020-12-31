Halsey Crumbles Under Absurd Demands for a ‘Trigger Warning’

Halsey tried to connect with her fans on a deeper level yesterday by telling the world she had an eating disorder.

That, apparently, was too much for her fans to handle. A clearly emotionally-distraught Halsey was soon forced into apologizing for not giving them a proper ‘trigger warning.’

Is this really where we’re at, 2020? We’re going to badger a woman who decided to be vulnerable because we’re too vulnerable to handle her vulnerabilities?

This is no longer an issue of sensitivity; it’s an issue of power and misplaced resentment. And abusive millennials and gen Z’ers should only have one resolution this New Year’s Eve: work on yourself—and stop violently asking the world to change for you.

Whoops, trigger warning.

Halsey Gets Vulnerable

According to ET Canada, Halsey was engaging in a viral trend by posting photos of herself at different points in her life. One fan asked the 26-year-old singer to post a photo of herself at her lowest point.

Halsey proceeded to post a selfie to her Instagram stories in which she was topless and looked “noticeably thin.” She captioned the post, “TW: ED, ask for help.”

She could’ve taken the funny route and posted a photo of herself in quarantine or after she criticized Pitchfork for her album review.