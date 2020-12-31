Best friends form throuple after ‘falling in love’ with same woman on holiday

The world has changed now. It also impacts in human relationship. Two Best friends who’s belongs to Brazil falling Love with Belarus girl Olga at a same time.

Dino De Souza and Saulo Gomes, 30, first met Olga, 27, from Bélarus, at a bar during a holiday in Barcelona on August 19, last year.

When they saw Olga, Both Brazilian friend falling in love with her at first sight. So they decided to meet the Crush to resolve the situation without causing issues with their friendship. Olga who was hanging out at the venue with a group of friends accept their love and affection.

The trio began going on dates together. The threesome say they even want to have children together as they start building a life.

Dino and Saulo both fell head over heels with Olga, but they had never planned to become a throuple.

Dino, 40 said: “Saulo and I arrived in Barcelona and went directly to a bar to see the Champions League game which was showing that night.

“We entered the bar and Olga was there with a group of friends.

“We approached her and we invited her to go and get a drink with us, and that was where our beautiful story began.

“For us, it is not a question of being in a relationship with three people.

“It’s a question of chemistry, we happened to be connected. The chemistry was so strong that we are impressed to know what the other is thinking or feeling.

“I would like to be able to describe what we feel, but we do not have adjectives to describe this feeling.”

Although the couple have sparks outrage regarding their act, but they ignore it.

Dino said: “In the beginning, we received many shocking messages from friends and family trying to understand what was happening.

“We have been calm, explaining to them what we feel for Olga and that we have not changed as people, but instead have grown from this relationship.

“We don’t get a lot of comments but we get a lot of confused looks from people.

“When they have an opportunity to get to know us and talk, they completely change the way they were thinking about our relationship.

“They get surprised and change negative opinions that they had before.

“We are very mature and philosophical about life. We always try to stay positive and do not waste our energy with negative things.

“We also don’t give a f**k what people think about us!”

Describing their roles in the unusual grouping, Dino said: “I’m the child of the relationship and I bring the positivity.

“Saulo is the serious and organised one, while Olga is the distracted and disorganised person, but brings unconditional and pure love to the relationship.”

The trio, who currently live in Toulouse, France, also plan to have children together in the future.

Dino added: “We want Olga to mother children from me and from Saulo.

“We plan to travel the world and share our philosophy on our way of life in the simplest way possible, while developing our business.”