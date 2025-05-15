Gwyneth Paltrow Posts Heart-Melting Birthday Message to Daughter Apple – Fans Can’t Get Enough

Gwyneth Paltrow had all the proud mum vibes this week as she took to Instagram to celebrate a big milestone for her daughter Apple, who just turned 21. The actress and Goop founder shared a touching tribute on Tuesday, 14 May, that had her followers feeling all the feels.

Rather than just a quick birthday snap, Paltrow posted a Reel filled with sweet throwback photos of Apple, from her early childhood right up to more recent moments. It was a proper trip down memory lane, packed with smiles, cuddles, and a good dose of nostalgia.

“To the light of my life, my ray of sunshine, my hilarious, brilliant, best buddy. Happy 21st birthday!!” she wrote. The post was full of warmth and pride as she gushed over Apple, the daughter she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin.

“You are exceptionally kind and utterly wonderful. I am incredibly proud of your strength and your intellect. Your goofiness and your big laugh. You are just the best. The absolute best,” she added. Honestly, it was the kind of message that would make anyone tear up, full of love and admiration that only a mum could express, reported PEOPLE.

She didn’t stop there either. Showing just how close they are, Paltrow wrapped things up by writing, “Thank god for you, Apple Martin. I cannot wait to see what this next chapter brings for you. Love, Mama.”

The birthday love didn’t just end with Apple. Gwyneth and Chris also share their 19-year-old son, Moses, so it’s likely the family will be celebrating another big birthday soon.

Over the years, Gwyneth’s posts about her kids have always shown a mix of sincerity and humour, and this one was no different. Her latest tribute gave fans a glimpse of how strong the bond is between her and Apple, and how proud she is of the woman her daughter is becoming.

Safe to say, the internet was here for it. The post was met with waves of supportive comments from fans and celebs alike, many of them chiming in to say how beautiful the photos were and how touching the words felt.

From Hollywood star to wellness guru to doting mum — Gwyneth’s always been big on celebrating the people she loves. And judging by this birthday message, Apple’s clearly got a fan for life in her mum.