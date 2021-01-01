Will Archie and His Sister Make Their Royal Debut on Buckingham Palace’s Balcony?

Harry and Meghan are rumored to plan to attend the Queen’s Trooping the Colour celebrations.

Next year will mark Queen Elizabeth’s 70th year in her role as monarch, and to celebrate, the British royal family is planning an enormous celebration.

The “Platinum Jubilee” of June 2022 will include a four-day holiday weekend, a Trooping the Colour ceremony with 1,400 soldiers, and a “Platinum Party at the Palace” broadcast live.

lready, there are rumors Prince Harry and Meghan Markle want to attend—Prince Harry has always been close to his grandmother, and reportedly remains so even after stepping down as a senior royal—and may even bring their children, Archie (who will be three), and their infant daughter, due this summer.

If the Sussex family does come to London next summer to honor and celebrate Harry’s grandmother and Archie and his sister’s great-grandmother, it’s possible that they’ll take part in the traditional family gathering on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“Gathering” isn’t quite accurate here—technically, members of the family stand on the balcony to watch a military flyover—but it’s historically been a photo op during every Trooping the Colour celebration.

Here’s the entire royal family, including Meghan and Harry, in their last Trooping the Colour balcony shot, which was in 2019 (they didn’t gather in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic):