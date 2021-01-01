BAFTA TV Awards 2021: The Best Celebrity Hair and Makeup Looks of the Night

Hosted by Vick Hope and Stacey Dooley, the red carpet for the 2021 Virgin Media British Academy Television Awards was quite eventful.

A few of the queens from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season two stopped by, Helena Bonham Carter had the best time twirling around in her polka-dotted dress, and our favourite stars took the opportunity to wow us with some major hair and makeup looks.

With the sun finally shining in the UK, many celebrities took the opportunity to showcase glowing, gorgeous skin either with a statement lip, like Adult Material star Siena Kelly, or a bold eye, like Nicola Coughlan, who contrasted her orange dress with a rich primary-blue shadow.

The night has always been filled with lots of major hair moments, a standout being Gbemisola Ikumelo’s intricate crown braid, Weruche Opia’s waist-length ponytail, and Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel’s ’20s-inspired finger waves.

Keep reading to see our favourite celebrity beauty moments from the 2021 BAFTA TV Awards so far.

Nicola Coughlan’s Blue Smoky Eyes at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Coughlan’s look for the night was all about vibrant colours. Makeup artist Neil Young contrasted her vivid red dress with smoky eyes in the boldest shade of Yves Klein blue, dipping into the two cerulean colours found in the Lancôme Hypnôse Palette in Bleu Hypnôtique (£42.50).

Vick Hope’s Side-Swept Locs at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The presenter looked like a goddess with glowing skin and gold highlights (courtesy of makeup artist Abbie May) that matched her gilded accessories. Adding to the overall vibe were her long, waist-length locs that hairstylist Michelle Sultan (using the brand Boho Locs) swept to one side.

Golda Rosheuvel’s Finger Waves at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The Bridgerton actor swapped her over-the-top Regency wigs for ’20s-era finger waves that looked sleek and modern thanks to the volume hairstylist Dionne Smith added throughout the cropped style.

As for her makeup, Kenneth Soh said that “subtle bronzy tones were used to complement Golda’s natural beauty”, with the makeup artist using Lancôme Hypnôse Mascara (£27.50), Hypnôse Palette in Terre de Sienne (£43.50), and pnôse Style in Brun Captivant (£22.50) to create those smouldering smoky eyes.

Jodie Comer’s Beachy Waves at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Echoing the casual vibe of her tank-and-trouser ensemble, Comer went low-key with her hair and makeup. Makeup artist Alex Babsky used subtle peach tones on her eyes and cheeks, breaking out the Nars Bronzing Powder in San Juan (£30) (for her cheeks), the Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Pillow Talk (£60) and Maybelline New York Falsies False Lash Effect Mascara (£10) (for her eyes), and the Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips in Kim K.W. (£25) (for her lips).

As for her hair, hairstylist Sam McKnight styled it into loose, beachy waves that looked both effortless and polished at the same time.

Siena Kelly’s High Braided Ponytail at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

We love the contrast of Kelly’s red lip with her cream-and-black polka-dotted dress, but it’s her ’90s-inspired hairstyle — complete with high ponytail and face-framing braids — that we can’t wait to copy this summer.

Stacey Dooley’s Curtain Fringe at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Everything about Dooley’s look was on trend, from her puff-sleeved dress to her long curtain fringe that hairstylist Eamonn Hughes styled perfectly so it framed her eyes and cheekbones.

Lydia West’s Feathery Lashes at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Everything about West’s look was elegant, from the gown to her sculptural updo and classic makeup. To create her long, luscious lashes, makeup artist Valeria Ferreira used the Lancôme Monsieur Big Mascara (£22.50).

Weruche Opia’s Extra-Long Ponytail at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The I May Destroy You actor looked stunning with a waist-long ponytail that accentuated the long lines of her gown. Her makeup also complemented the dress, with makeup artist Claudia Cavalli using a similar pink hue that was a mix of Lancôme L’Absolu Rouge Lipstick in Peut-etre (£27.50) and the brand’s Juicy Tube in Pure (£20).

Aimee Lou Wood’s Bouffant Hairstyle at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

The ’60s-style bouffant has made a resurgence on the red carpet lately, with both Dua Lipa and Lady Gaga rocking the voluminous hairstyle. Wood is the latest celebrity to try out the trend, this time with a more prim (and less punk rock) feel thanks to a smaller shape and smooth finish. “Brigitte Who?” hairstylist Patrick Wilson said of the look on his Instagram, alluding to his inspiration for the look, iconic French actress Brigitte Bardot.

With long lashes on top and bottom and a muted nude lip, Wood’s makeup also had a vintage ’60s feel. To create the look, makeup artist Emily Wood used all Charlotte Tilbury products, including the Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes Mascara (£23) (one of our favourite mascaras at the moment) and the new K.I.S.S.I.N.G Lipstick in Nude Romance (£28) layered over Lip Cheat in Pillow Talk Medium (£17).

Michaela Coel’s Slicked-Back Bob at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Michaela Coel kept her beauty look simple for the evening, with radiant skin and her blunt bob slicked back away from her face — keeping all the attention of the dramatic silhouette of her gown.

Sophie Okonedo’s All-Over Bronze Look at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

From her caramel-tinged curls to her tawny-brown lip colour, everything about Okonedo’s beauty look for the evening radiated warmth and summery vibes.

Cush Jumbo’s Buzz Cut and Bold Brows at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

Cush Jumbo kept her signature short crop for the night, allowing her gorgeous brows and feathery lashes to take centre stage. “We wanted to highlight Cush’s beautiful skin with golden and peach highlights and then on her eyes just added a smudge of black kohl at the outer corners and up into the socket of her eyes,” makeup artist Emma White Turle said via press release of the look. Turle used Lancôme’s Monsieur Big Mascara (£22.50) and Crayon Khôl in Noir (£19.50) on her eyes, Teint Idole Ultra Wear Blush Stick in Daring Peach (£29.50) on her cheeks, and L’Absolu Rouge Intimatte in Undressed (£27.50).

Hayley Squire’s Hairline Braid at the BAFTA TV Awards 2021

We love how Squire’s braided updo was both simple and intricate at the same time.