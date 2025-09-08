Erin Bates Faces Health Scare After Baby Number Seven as Duggar Family Rushes to Support

The Bates family has been leaning on each other and their fans after Erin Bates Paine faced serious health problems following the birth of her seventh child. Erin and her husband Chad welcomed baby Henry on August 25, 2025, but soon after, the family revealed she was dealing with complications and asked for prayers.

Chad began sharing updates on Instagram as Erin was admitted to the ICU. One post revealed she had suffered a severe seizure, which left fans deeply concerned. The Bates family, already well-known from reality shows like United Bates of America and Bringing Up Bates, quickly became the center of attention again, this time for reasons far more serious than their usual family updates.

The Bateses didn’t go through it alone. Another famous reality TV clan, the Duggars, stepped in to show their support. The Duggars, who rose to fame with 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On, have a long-standing friendship with the Bates family dating back to a conference in 1997, Parade reported.

Erin Bates Suffers Health Crisis After Baby Number Seven as Duggar Family Shows Support (Chad Paine / Instagram)

On social media, several Duggar family members reached out to Chad and Erin. Hannah Duggar, married to Jeremiah Duggar, commented “Praying for you all!!” on one of Chad’s posts. Jessa Seewald added her own note of encouragement with the same message. Jinger Vuolo wrote, “Chad, we are upholding you all in prayer daily,” offering a heartfelt show of solidarity.

The outpouring didn’t stop there. As Chad later shared a more hopeful update, fans saw Erin beginning to recover. In a touching video, Erin slowly opened her eyes while watching her newborn son, Henry. The moment gave family, friends, and followers a much-needed dose of relief after weeks of worry.

Duggar family members celebrated the good news right along with the Bateses. Jill Dillard commented, “Praise the Lord! Been thinking about yall and praying for you!!” Jessa echoed the sentiment with a joyful “Praise the Lord!” Jinger added her own reaction with a crying face emoji paired with a heart.

Erin Bates Opens Eyes to Newborn Son After Seizure With Duggar Family Sending Prayers (Instagram)

For longtime fans of both families, the shared bond between the Duggars and the Bateses is nothing new. Their friendship has spanned decades, but moments like this show just how close they remain when things get tough.

While Erin continues her recovery, Henry’s arrival is still a joyful milestone for the Bates family. Their fans, along with the Duggars, are keeping a close eye on updates and sending plenty of prayers for Erin’s health and strength.