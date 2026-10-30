Elizabeth Banks calls ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’ ‘amazing’, Joseph Zada a ‘perfect’ Haymitch

Elizabeth Banks has praised The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, calling the upcoming prequel “amazing” and describing Joseph Zada as a “perfect” young version of Haymitch Abernathy.

Banks, who played Effie Trinket in the first four Hunger Games films, shared her reaction after watching the new movie at the Airbnb.org Gala in Los Angeles on Wednesday night.

“I’ve seen the film, and it’s amazing,” she told Variety.

Based on Suzanne Collins’ 2025 novel of the same name, Sunrise on the Reaping follows a young Haymitch, played by Zada, as he fights to survive the 50th Hunger Games. The actor takes over the role from Woody Harrelson, who portrayed Haymitch in the original film series.

“Joseph is a perfect Woody Harrelson,” Banks said. “He’s fantastic. I can’t wait for people to see it.”

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Original "Hunger Games" star Elizabeth Banks has seen "Sunrise on the Reaping." Here's what she told me last night about the latest installment of the franchise.https://t.co/IVQHSKIXQH@variety #justforvariety #redcarpet pic.twitter.com/eKTWoIUk3y — Marc Malkin (@marcmalkin) October 29, 2026

The film features a star-studded cast, including Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Ralph Fiennes as President Snow, Kieran Culkin as Caesar Flickerman, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, Maya Hawke as Wiress and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as Beetee.

New characters are played by Mckenna Grace, Glenn Close and Whitney Peak, among others. Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and Harrelson will also return as Katniss Everdeen, Peeta Mellark and Haymitch in a flash-forward scene.

Zada recently discussed his experience filming the prequel, recalling that his first day on set took place at the Cornucopia, the arena’s central location where tributes scramble for supplies at the start of the Games.

“You’re sitting there and there are 47 other kids around, and there’s a this massive drone, so there’s no crew,” he said. “It was the most mental place to film. Getting ready to run into it, I had all those nerves and it worked out for the character.”

The actor also praised his co-star Plemons, describing their scenes together as an intense but rewarding experience.

“He’s so good, and once you get into a little bit, he’s so easy to play with that you really feel like you’re on fire in the moment,” Zada said.

Zada also recalled working with Close, revealing that the veteran actress would sometimes surprise him by growling or hissing in character.

“She would growl at me,” he said, laughing. “She was so lovely all the time, [but] she’d flip into the character and she’d look at you and hiss. You’re just startled. Just for fun, just to mess with people, I guess.”

Despite the playful moments, Zada described Close as generous and supportive, saying she regularly checked in on him and made an effort to get to know him.

“She’s the most wonderful person ever, so generous outside of acting as well. Just always wanted to come up to me and talk and see how I was doing. She’s gorgeous,” he added.

Directed by Francis Lawrence, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping takes place 24 years before the events of the original film series and centres on Haymitch’s experience in the Second Quarter Quell, when twice the usual number of tributes are selected to compete.

The film is set to open in cinemas on November 20, 2026, from Lionsgate.