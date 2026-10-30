Trump’s remark about Nicki Minaj at Michigan rally may have “consequences” for Melania, psychologist says

Donald Trump’s comments about Nicki Minaj at a rally in Michigan have drawn worldwide attention, and a clinical psychologist says the viral moment could have “consequences” for his wife, Melania Trump.

The US President, 80, asked the rapper to stand up while speaking to supporters in Port Huron. “By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a** before… Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” he said. The remark drew applause from the crowd, and he continued: “Stand up! That’s hard to miss. I hope Nicki was not insulted but we love Nicki. She has been with us for a long time.”

Speaking to Irish Star, To understand how the comments may have affected the First Lady, we spoke to Dr Tracy King, a clinical psychologist. She observed that Trump “essentially objectified Nicki for the point of entertainment” and said this could leave Melania facing lasting embarrassment.

“For a wife watching this, there is a clear issue of disrespect. Trump himself was aware he could have caused offence to Nicki Minaj, noted it and then minimized it. He did not openly consider his wife. Yet his words have consequences for her. The hurt she may feel is not even as simple as jealousy; there is a lack of consideration here that will contribute to a lack of trust.

“Respect is expressed in how we behave when our significant others are present and when they are not. Melania will also know that others will see it and make lots of assumptions about her self-respect, as she is in a marriage where she is treated this way. She also has to moderate her public response, as whatever she does becomes the next headline.”

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(Credit : Win McNamee/Getty; Nicki Minaj/X)

Dr King has 27 years of experience in forensic and secure environments, including the UK’s Broadmoor Hospital. She said that although Melania may be used to her husband’s behavior, that does not mean she is comfortable with it.

Melania has been married to Trump for 21 years. Dr King stressed that staying in a marriage does not mean accepting everything a partner does, and explained why a public incident differs from a private one. She said: “A private incident at a party where a husband comments inappropriately on another woman is something a couple can control in terms of who knows about it and how they address it.

“This is in the public forum, and even after any feelings of hurt may have died down, the clip has the potential to re-emerge with the ongoing comments of others, and any feelings of embarrassment and shame can re-emerge.”

The expert said it was entirely possible for Melania, 56, to feel anger. Another possibility, she said, is indifference, which can develop when a partner accepts that change is not achievable. Such emotional distance can be self-protective, a way of avoiding disappointment, but Dr King described it as a “huge rupture” in a relationship.

She warned: “If anger is felt, a person is still trying to be heard and set a boundary. If this is gone, hope is gone.”