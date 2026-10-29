Jennifer Lawrence reveals the shocking thing she was ‘completely unprepared’ for when she had kids

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about the unexpected realities of motherhood, revealing the surprising physical changes she experienced after welcoming her two sons.

The Die My Love actress, 36, made an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, where she discussed raising her children with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple share son Cy, four, and a second son, who is 19 months old and whose name they have not publicly revealed.

During the conversation, Lawrence revealed the one thing she had not anticipated following childbirth, making a candid comment about the physical changes that come with becoming a mother.

“You know, your vagina will bounce back. Your butth–e won’t,” she said, before reflecting on how no one is truly prepared for the realities of motherhood.

“You’re unprepared for all of it. All of it. And everybody’s like, ‘Your instincts, your instincts.’ You have no idea what you’re doing,” Lawrence added.

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The actress also spoke about the emotional challenges of raising children, explaining that she is trying not to be so consumed by guilt. She told Cooper, who recently became a mother herself, that she often feels she is either not doing enough or doing too much.

“I don’t think I’ve ever just like gotten into bed and been like, ‘Wow, God, I’m such a good mom,’” Lawrence said. “And I know I’m a good mom. I know. It’s just hard to pat yourself on the back because this job is so important and you love your kids so much that it’s hard to just be like, good job.”

Jennifer Lawrence (© Getty Images)

Despite the challenges, Lawrence said motherhood has had a positive impact on her professional life, particularly by giving her more structure and discipline.

The actress explained that having children has made her more mindful of how she spends her time, as she now has to balance her responsibilities as a parent with her career.

“I’ve never really needed structured time before, … and so when you have kids, you have to be very mindful about what hours are spent where [and] what you’re going to do, or you’re not going to get anything done, and you’re going to fail at both,” she said.

Lawrence added that becoming a mother has changed how she approaches her work, something she had not previously imagined for herself.

The actress has spoken about her identity as a mother in previous interviews, including during an appearance on the SmartLess podcast in January, when she described herself as a stay-at-home mum despite continuing to work.

“That’s me. I identify as a stay-at-home mom,” Lawrence said. “But I am obviously working.”

She also explained that her current schedule feels different from the hectic periods of filming and promoting films she experienced before having children.

Lawrence further discussed her relationship with Maroney, describing him as the organised and structured partner in their marriage.

“I married somebody who is the opposite of me. He is so organized. He’s an anchor,” she said.

The couple maintain a strict schedule for their children, with breakfast at 7.30am, although Lawrence joked that they have introduced a 15-minute window of flexibility to help keep their marriage alive.

Lawrence has generally kept her family life private, sharing only occasional details about raising her sons. Her latest comments offer another glimpse into how motherhood has changed her life, from the unexpected physical realities of childbirth to the demands of balancing family and work.