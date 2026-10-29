Duchess of Sussex Faces Major Disappointment Despite a Hefty Paycheque for Her Latest Opportunity

Meghan Markle may have bagged an “incredible opportunity” amid the emotional storm she has been facing with her family, but her worries are not yet over.

It has been confirmed that the Duchess of Sussex will appear on Junior MasterChef Australia in 2027. Whether she will be a special judge or take on a bigger role has yet to be clarified, as she is anticipated to stay in Down Under for a couple of weeks.

Even though the deal is expected to bring a big payout, Meghan believes it is still a downgrade from the circles she was accustomed to, according to claims made by a source.

“Meghan imagined Hollywood’s biggest names would be opening doors for her,” the source told Rob Shuter. “Instead, she’s taking guest spots on reality television.”

The source noted that it is “a long way from the Oprah Winfrey and George Clooney circles she wanted to join”.

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(Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

The insider added that Gwyneth Paltrow probably would not sign up for something like this, as she has built a global lifestyle empire and carefully cultivated her position in celebrity culture.

Meanwhile, Meghan still has a long road ahead with her brand, As Ever.

“She’s doing this because the bigger opportunities haven’t materialised,” the insider continued.

“For someone who dreamed of becoming the next Angelina Jolie, appearing on reality television in Australia represents a very different trajectory.”

The claims come from an unnamed source and have not been independently confirmed. Details of Meghan’s exact role on the show are yet to be announced.