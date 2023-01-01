Whoopi Goldberg Confronts ‘The View’ Heckler Who Called Her an ‘Old Broad’ on Live TV: ‘You old broad’

Whoopi Goldberg is an “old broad,” and she doesn’t mind. The moderator of “The View” kicked off the Jan. 18 episode of the ABC talk show by confronting a heckler who reportedly dubbed her an “old broad” live on television. At the opening of the episode, Goldberg was taking her seat at “The View” table when an audience member shouted at her.

“Did you just call me an old broad? Yeah?” Goldberg asked the audience member as “The View” cut to a crowd shot with the heckler, who was a woman wearing a large fur hat. “She said, ‘You old broad,’ and I was like, hey, it’s Wednesday, and I am an old broad, and happy about it.”

“The View,” co-host Sunny Hostin told Goldberg that being an “old broad” is better than “the alternative,” to which Goldberg responded, “The alternative is not attractive to any of us. We all want to be old broads and old dudes, you know?”

According to Entertainment Weekly: “Throughout the rest of the episode, ‘The View’ cameras continued to cut to a shot of the woman, who sat in a row of chairs next to the stage.”

Similarly, Goldberg utilized “The View” in October to shut down criticism of her appearance. In this example, a critic of the film “Till” alleged that Goldberg wore a fat costume to play Alma Carthan, Mamie Till’s mother and Emmett’s grandmother.

“There was a young lady who writes for one of the magazines, and she was distracted by my fat suit, in her review,” Goldberg said at the time. “I don’t really care how you felt about the movie, but you should know that was not a fat suit, that was me. That was steroids. Remember last year? I assume you don’t watch the show, or you would know that was not a fat suit.”

Goldberg continued, “It’s okay to not be a fan of movies, but you want to leave people’s looks out. Just comment on the acting. And if you have a question, ask somebody. I’m sure you didn’t mean to be demeaning.”