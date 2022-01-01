Chrissy Teigen Responds to Social Media Attacks After She Reveals Abortion: ‘I’ve Already Seen You Do Your Worst’

“I’ve already seen you do your worst.”

Chrissy Teigen is responding to critics who attacked her after she announced two years ago that she had an abortion to save her life.

The model and TV personality revealed on Thursday (September 15) that the loss of her unborn son in September 2020 with husband John Legend resulted in an abortion. She previously stated that the pregnancy ended in a miscarriage.

In a Friday tweet, Teigan posted screenshots of hateful comments she received, writing, “I knew this would happen, and honestly I’ve already seen you do your worst so if this makes you feel better, great. It doesn’t make me feel worse though.”

“This isn’t like, the daily mail or something btw,” she continued. “It’s the glamour magazine comment thread! Brutal.”

Teigan stated that she spoke out after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade this summer, effectively eliminating the constitutional right to abortion and urging a number of states to severely restrict abortion rights.

Also on Friday, Teigen explained why she informed the public that she had a miscarriage rather than an abortion, tweeting, “I told you all we had a miscarriage because I thought that was what it was. But it was an abortion, and we were heartbroken and grateful all at once. It just took me over a year to realize it,” she tweeted Friday.

