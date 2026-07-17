Chloe Fineman leaves ‘Saturday Night Live’ after seven seasons

Chloe Fineman is leaving Saturday Night Live after seven seasons, marking the first major cast departure following the sketch comedy show’s 51st season.

The comedian and actress has also revealed she is ready for the next chapter of her career, with reports indicating she is in negotiations to join Netflix’s upcoming drama series Myron Bolitar.

Inspired by Harlan Coben’s bestselling novels, Myron Bolitar is set to star Colin Woodell, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero. While Netflix has not officially confirmed Fineman’s casting, the actress is reportedly in talks to join the project.

Fineman confirmed her departure from Saturday Night Live in a heartfelt social media post, describing her seven-year run on the NBC comedy series as “the greatest privilege of my life.” She thanked creator Lorne Michaels and reflected on the friendships, creative challenges, and memorable moments she experienced during her time on the show.

Chloe Fineman attends the premiere of Focus Features (Photo by Cindy Ord/WireImage)

Joining SNL in 2019 as a featured player, Fineman quickly became known for her celebrity impressions, portraying stars including Drew Barrymore, Britney Spears, Nicole Kidman, Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney and JoJo Siwa. She also appeared in several viral sketches, helping establish herself as one of the show’s standout performers.

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Her exit follows the typical seven-season contract that many successful Saturday Night Live cast members complete before pursuing film and television opportunities.

Outside of SNL, Fineman has built an expanding acting career with voice roles in Big Mouth and Despicable Me 4, alongside appearances in Laid, Freakier Friday and Megalopolis.

If confirmed, Myron Bolitar would become Fineman’s first major television project following her departure from Saturday Night Live.