Missouri mother says ‘there’s no relief’ after 16-year-old daughter shot dead by friend

A Missouri teenager’s life was cut short after police said one of her own friends shot her in the head, leaving her body to be found by her mother. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Gabbriana “Gabby” Boyster, 16, was found dead by her mother on Saturday afternoon with a gunshot wound to the head.

Police believe the fatal shooting took place the night before, and three teenage boys were arrested in connection with Gabby’s death. Because of their ages, their names have not been released.

Gabby’s mother, Candy G’Sell, said all the boys were her daughter’s friends. G’Sell told KSDK that she was away when Gabby was at their home with her friends, but she last spoke to the teenager on Friday night. When she got back to the house the following afternoon, G’Sell found her daughter in her bedroom, “sitting up,” and immediately called 911. Gabby was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said in a press release that they identified three juvenile suspects who had been with Gabby on the night she died. All three were charged with abandonment of a corpse. One juvenile suspect was also charged with involuntary manslaughter, unlawful use of a weapon, and armed criminal action.

That suspect remains in juvenile custody, while the other two were released. Authorities did not specify who owned the gun that was allegedly used in the fatal shooting. Gabby was set to enter her junior year of high school in the upcoming school year.

Get our daily round-up direct to your inbox Leave this field empty if you're human:

Hillsboro School District Superintendent Dr Jon Isaacson said in a statement obtained by KMOV, “While words cannot take away the pain of this tragedy, we want our students, staff, and families to know they are not alone. We are committed to providing support and care for everyone who is grieving during this difficult time.”

“There’s no relief. My baby is gone. What mother wants to bury their baby?” The investigation remains ongoing, and it is unclear whether additional charges will be filed as authorities continue to piece together the events of that night.