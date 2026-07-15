Florida woman accused of forcing dementia patient, 81, to sleep in tent

A Florida woman entrusted with caring for an 81-year-old dementia patient allegedly abandoned her responsibilities and left the state, forcing the victim to live outside in a tent for roughly a week, according to authorities.

Karie Lynn Lightfoot, 53, has been charged with elder neglect. Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home in Ocala on June 3 after investigators with the Department of Children and Families discovered the victim outside, according to a probable cause arrest affidavit obtained by local WESH.

The elderly victim, who has dementia and mobility issues, told authorities that Lightfoot had placed her in a tent outside the home. She reportedly had limited access to food and water, and the tent was set up far enough from the house that she could not get back inside on her own.

According to the affidavit, the tent contained a mattress and a few small appliances, but little else. Lightfoot allegedly supplied the victim with adult diapers but expected her to change herself despite her physical limitations.

The victim’s son, who was working abroad at the time, told investigators that Lightfoot had cared for his mother for about two years before deciding she no longer wanted the responsibility. Rather than arranging alternative care, she allegedly relocated to Texas and left the victim confined to the tent.

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The situation came to light after the victim suffered a fall. Deputies took her to a hospital for treatment, and she is expected to be discharged into a nursing home, the affidavit reportedly said.

Lightfoot was arrested Saturday and booked into the Marion County Jail. She has since posted a $2,000 bond. No date has been listed for her next court appearance.

The case has drawn attention to gaps in oversight of informal, family-arranged caregiving situations, in which a single individual may be solely responsible for a vulnerable person’s welfare without regular check-ins by outside agencies. Elder advocacy groups have long warned that such arrangements can leave dependent adults especially vulnerable if a caregiver becomes unwilling or unable to continue providing care.

Authorities have not indicated whether additional charges are being considered, and it remains unclear whether Lightfoot had informed anyone of her departure or attempted to secure a replacement caregiver before leaving the state. The investigation is ongoing.