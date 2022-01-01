Here’s What’s Really Causing Your Sinus Headache

While no headache is a great experience, sinus headaches can be particularly painful. These headaches often cause pain in the head as well as the forehead, cheekbones, and nose (via Mayo Clinic).

There are many potential causes for regular headaches, but sinus headaches are almost always associated with migraines or sinus infections. If you frequently get migraines and experience a sinus headache, that headache is probably associated with your migraines. If you do not normally have migraines and suddenly experience a sinus headache, it may be due to a sinus infection.

Aside from pain in the head, cheekbones, and nose, symptoms of a sinus headache include a feeling of pressure in the front part of your head, worsening pain when you lie down, a stuffy nose, fatigue, and an achy feeling in your upper teeth.

If you have a sinus infection, you will experience these symptoms along with other ones like congestion, thick mucus, and loss of smell. A sinus infection usually lasts days while a sinus headache due to a migraine should dissipate in a day or two.

How to treat a sinus headache

How you treat a sinus headache will depend on the cause of the ailment. If your headache is due to migraines, you can treat it with medication and self-care practices like dimming your room and getting enough sleep (via Mayo Clinic).

If you have a sinus infection, the issue will take a little longer to resolve. According to Healthline, you can ease congestion by using a humidifier in your room or applying a warm washcloth to your face to promote drainage. Some over-the-counter medications like analgesics and decongestants can also ease symptoms.

If your sinus headache has not cleared up after a few days, schedule a visit with your doctor. This health issue is often harmless, but any symptoms that last longer than normal can mean that an underlying health concern is at play.

Even if they don’t find any other problems, your doctor can help you find the best way to treat your headache so you don’t have to suffer from it any longer than necessary.