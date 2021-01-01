Perrie Edwards announces baby is called Axel and shares adorable new photo

Little Mix member Perrie Edwards has revealed the name she gave to her newborn baby whom she welcomed 2 weeks ago! Taking to her Instagram, the singer shared an adorable picture of her baby with her fans, and penned his name in the caption! Perrie recently gave birth to a son with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

“2 weeks of loving you. I’ve never felt love like this before! Axel Oxlade-Chamberlain [blue heart emoji],” Perrie wrote. The two snaps that she posted in the post are of Edwards’ newborn son who is safely wrapped in a white knitted blanket, and has a blue beanie on him!

The singer’s fans, as well as friends, commented on the pictures, which included fellow band member Jade Thirlwall. Fans have welcomed baby Axel with open arms, and have shown their excitement in Perrie’s comment section ever since the post was made.

Take a look at Perrie’s post: