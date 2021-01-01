Womenz Magazine

Cardi B claps back at naysayers criticizing her $150,000 gift for their daughter

Cardi B claps $150,000 gift for their daughter

American rapper Cardi B had recently come under fire for showering her daughter with extravagant gifts.

The 28-year-old has now come to clap back at detractors, defending herself for spending $150,000 on a necklace for her three-year-old daughter Kulture, whom she shares with rapper Offset.

Read Also: Cardi B ‘overwhelmed with happiness’ as she lands first leading role in a film

“Kulture got my whole tuition around her neck,” one social media user had commented.

“I just hope they are investing the same amount on her education,” added another.

Justifying her pricey gifts for the toddler, Cardi took to Twitter and explained why she likes spoiling her little girl.

“When your kid wants ice cream for dinner do you give them ice cream for dinner? My baby is overly spoiled with toys & super educated. If mommy & daddy fly then so are my kids,” she wrote.

Related posts

Kim Kardashian shares never-before-seen photo with sweet babies amid Kanye West divorce rumours

alex

Lady C claims insider told her which Royal made Meghan Markle’s Archie ‘race’ comment

alex

Donald Trump savagely mocked on Twitter over claims Melania ‘had no work done’ – ‘Lying’

alex