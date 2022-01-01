Candace Cameron Bure Shares Cryptic Post After JoJo Siwa Calls Her ‘Rudest Celebrity’ She’s Ever Met

Finding her own method of responding? Recently, Candace Cameron Bure posted a cryptic bible verse on social media, causing followers to speculate as to whether she was in response to JoJo Siwa labeling her “rude.”

Bure, 46, captioned a Bible verse from Isaiah 26:4 with the phrase “Trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord God is an everlasting rock,” and uploaded it as an Instagram Story on Monday, July 25.

According to Dailymail, the statement comes after Siwa, 19, who was shooting a TikTok challenge, said that Bure was the “rudest” celebrity she had ever met. Before commenting on the former Full House actress, the Nickelodeon star captioned the video on Sunday, July 24, “Pool day = exposed Haha.”

Siwa posted the video as part of a social media trend where users list the nicest, coolest, and rudest celebrities they’ve ever met.

The So You Think You Can Dance competitor turned her phone around to show different photographs of her responses while wearing a light blue bikini.

While it was difficult to tell who celebrities the teen selected for each category, quick-thinking fans were able to spot a picture of Bure as the “rudest” star she had ever met, Miley Cyrus as the “nicest,” and Zendaya as her crush.

Siwa mentioned several other people in her post in addition to Bure. Along with a picture of SpongeBob Squarepants, the DWTS alum also criticized Nickelodeon for “[doing] me dirty.”

In September 2021, the Nebraska native claimed that she had been prevented from performing songs from her film The J Team while on tour. She has been outspoken about her rocky relationship with the children’s network.

“I go out on tour in January,” she wrote via Twitter at the time. “My movie musical was just released (with 6 new original songs) … Nickelodeon told me today that I’m not allowed to perform/add any of the songs from the film into my show. These are MY songs. My writing. Does this seem fair???”

Seven months later, Siwa alleged that the network snubbed her by not inviting her to the 2022 Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards, despite her being nominated for the event.

“A lot of you have been asking me why I’m not at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards tonight,” she said during an Instagram video in April. “And the answer is very simple: I wasn’t invited. I’m not sure why. But I didn’t get an invite.”

While she never nabbed the invite, Siwa revealed in June that she feels a lot of “loyalty” to the network. “It’s hard when somebody does not nice things and doesn’t treat you the way that you deserve and the way that a human should be treated.

However, everything is OK,” she said during an appearance on Today. “Things come up. Things go down. Right now, I’m OK, they’re OK.”