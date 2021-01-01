Singer Britney Spears’ ex-Husband Jason Jason Alexander posts bizarre Instagram rant after arrest

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested at a US airport and posted a strange Instagram rant about the subsequent incident. Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander was arrested on Sunday at Nashville Airport on suspicion of a security breach, Page Six reports.

39 years old – best known Married poison 55 hours pop star in 2004 – According to criminal court records, he was temporarily detained and charged with a misdemeanor. According to records, his bail was set at $ US2500 ($ A3400).

The person in charge of the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is Page 6 On Tuesday, Alexander “was put in jail on August 29 and released on August 30.”

He will return to court on September 24th. The exact details of what happened at the airport were unknown, and the Metropolitan Police officer handling the airport arrest was not immediately available for comment.

But according to Radar online Alexander was arrested for breaking into the “unsafe” area of ​​TSA and attempting to skip the line. He was reportedly handcuffed and taken to the room for a cross-examination.

so A rambling 25 minute Instagram live Alexander called his arrest “inconvenient” and partially said that he was “handcuffed for something stupid.”

Recording a video while driving a car shirtless, he talked about the “stupid ass virus” and yelled at the vaccine. “What happened to me shouldn’t happen to anyone,” he said. “I didn’t do anything wrong, but I went crazy … and still! A news article about the situation is printed. This is terrible, hey.”

This year is not the first time Spears has encountered legal issues. In February, Alexander was arrested on charges of drunk driving and drugs. This includes drunk driving, illegal use of drug-related equipment, possession of controlled substances, or accidental replacement.

According to court records obtained on Page 6, Those cases are still open. Alexander’s lawyer did not immediately return the publication’s request for comment. The marriage between Alexander and Spears, 39, was short, but he nevertheless NS Overprotection singer In her The controversial battle of adult guardianship.

In August 2020, the #FreeBritney ProtestWas staged to fight Jamie Spears For his control over his daughter’s finances. “She definitely wants to remove her father from the photo within the power of attorney,” Alexander said on Instagram live at the time.

Divorce lawyer Mark Goldberg claimed to have advised Alexander in the split from Spears, stating that the young couple did not want to invalidate their marriage when they got married, but Britney’s mother, Lynn Spears. Discovered and did so because “all hell was unleashed.”

Britney and Alexander Knotted at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in January 2004 After growing up together. The vow was revoked by a petition that the performer stated “a lack of understanding of her behavior.”

Alexander recently Toxic: Britney Spears Story A podcast that felt he was fooled into signing a canceled document.

“They told me if I would sign the contract, that is if I broke it. If they let me and Britney continue our relationship and feel the same in 6 months, they would It will give us a proper marriage, “he recalled. “So I had no reason to believe anything else.”

This article was originally New York post Reproduced with permission