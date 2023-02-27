Eva Mendes Sends Pamela Anderson a Touching Message After Watching Her Netflix Documentary

The story of Pamela Anderson and her infamous se*x video with Tommy Lee resurfaced last year after the Hulu series Pam & Tommy became a great sensation. However, Anderson was harmed by the series’ success, which forced her to revisit her past without her permission.

The actress and model said that the existence of the show gave her “nightmares.” Anderson, on the other hand, has seized charge by telling her own story in the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story. The documentary has received praise, and Eva Mendes is one of the most recent to do so.

Eva Mendes knows a thing or two about the ups and downs of the movie industry, having worked as a Hollywood actress from the late ’90s until approximately a decade ago, when she quit acting. The actress recently shared this nice message on Instagram, which included her comments on Pamela Anderson’s candid documentary.

Take a look at the post:

The Ghost Rider actress stated on social media that she thoroughly liked watching the Netflix documentary. She also recalled working with the Baywatch superstar on V.I.P. around two decades ago when she was a “nervous actor” just starting out in the field. Eva Mendes remembered her co-star making her feel “welcomed,” which meant “so much” to her.

In her words:

About 20 years ago I was in an episode of her show VIP. She was so Incredibly sweet to me. I was a nervous actor just starting out & she made sure I felt welcomed. An actor never forgets that. It means so much. I’m so happy she’s finally telling her story. Lotsa love to you beautiful.

Pamela Anderson appeared in the action TV show V.I.P. from 1998 to 2002. In the series, she played Vallery Irons, a woman who finds herself in charge of a celebrity security firm by mistake. Eva Mendes was cast in a 1999 episode while she was in her twenties, pre dates her early film appearances such as Training Day, 2 Fast 2 Furious, and Hitch.

The Once Upon a Time in Mexico alum also gave thanks to Pamela Anderson for telling her story on her terms. It’s wonderful to see one actress supporting another’s situation, especially considering Anderson’s fragility in the Netflix film’s 2023 release. Pamela, a Love Story premiered on Netflix on January 31 and spent two weeks in the streaming service’s Global Top 10, hitting the Top 10 in 48 countries.

The documentary follows the actress and model from Canada as she shares heartbreaking truths about her life. Her recollections include being sexually abused by her babysitter when she was a child and being raped when she was 12 years old. She also recalled how appearing for Playboy magazine empowered her since she was openly sharing her body.

Pamela Anderson also discusses her side of the famed sex tape story, her tumultuous relationship with Tommy Lee, and other issues. Moreover, the film was released with Anderson’s memoir, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth.

Anderson has long been a pop cultural star, but this is the first time she has been open about her personal experiences with the public. Undertaking something like this might be scary, but it’s certainly comforting for her to know that she has people like Eva Mendes waiting in the wings to support her.

People interested in seeing Pamela, a Love Story can do so by buying a Netflix subscription.