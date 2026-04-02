Prince Harry faces scrutiny after flirty messages with reporter revealed

Prince Harry’s ongoing legal battle against a major UK tabloid publisher has taken a new turn, as previously undisclosed messages between the Duke of Sussex and a journalist have emerged in court proceedings.

The case, being heard at the High Court in London, centers on allegations that Associated Newspapers, publisher of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday, engaged in unlawful information-gathering practices. These include claims of phone hacking, surveillance, and obtaining confidential records through deceptive means. The publisher has denied all allegations.

During the trial, decade-old Facebook messages between Prince Harry and journalist Charlotte Griffiths were presented as evidence. The exchanges, dating back to 2011 and 2012, appeared friendly in tone, with messages referencing social plans and casual conversations, per The Telegraph.

Prince Harry’s old messages with a journalist surface in court as privacy lawsuit against UK publisher unfolds (Photo by: Backgrid)

Prince Harry has stated in court that he was unaware of Griffiths’ role as a journalist at the time of their interaction. He testified that upon discovering her profession, he cut off contact and distanced himself from the situation.

The lawsuit, originally filed in 2022, also includes several high-profile figures who allege they were targeted by similar practices over a span of decades. The case follows a separate 2025 settlement involving Rupert Murdoch’s UK newspaper group, in which Prince Harry received a multimillion-pound payout and a formal apology.

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A ruling in the current case is expected after judicial review, though the presiding judge indicated that a final decision may take time.

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