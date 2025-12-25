“I’m Still a Trump Supporter, Just Not a Happy One”: Ranchers React to Trump’s Intervention in Beef Prices

Gary Vetter, a seasoned Iowa cattle rancher, is feeling the strain of rising uncertainty in the beef market after President Donald Trump’s recent comments on beef prices. Having been in the cattle business since he was 10 years old, Vetter has faced his fair share of challenges, but the latest moves from Trump have left him frustrated.

Trump, reacting to voter frustrations over the rising cost of beef, declared that beef prices were “too high” and that ranchers needed to lower cattle prices. The president’s administration also proposed plans to quadruple U.S. beef imports from Argentina, launched an investigation into meatpacking companies for price manipulation, and removed tariffs on Brazilian beef imports. These steps sent shockwaves through the industry, causing cattle markets to drop sharply.

“It would have been nice if Trump hadn’t said anything,” Vetter said, expressing his dissatisfaction. “I’m still a Trump supporter. I’m just not a happy Trump supporter.” Despite his continued support for Trump’s stances on immigration and other issues, Vetter, along with other ranchers, is grappling with the fallout from Trump’s comments.

Ranchers across the country, many of whom were once loyal Trump supporters, voiced similar frustrations. According to Reuters, eight ranchers interviewed confirmed their continued support for the president, even as his actions undermined cattle prices. Feeder cattle futures plummeted by 21% after Trump’s comments on October 16, pushing profits down, discouraging livestock buyers, and creating volatility in the market.

Marty Smith, a rancher from Florida, noted, “It’s affected the price that we as ranchers are getting; it’s affected what feedlots are getting; but it hasn’t done anything that I’ve seen or heard about yet to impact what the consumers are paying.”

Despite these setbacks, the retail cost of beef continued to climb. Ground beef prices saw a 16% increase from the previous year, further frustrating consumers and politicians alike. The high prices of beef and other essentials have triggered inflation concerns across the U.S., with Democrats campaigning on a platform to lower consumer prices.

The uncertainty over the future of the U.S. cattle herd adds another layer of concern. The recent closure of major beef plants, the tightening of cattle supplies, and Trump’s push for increased imports have made it even harder for ranchers to rebuild their herds. “The president can do whatever he wants, but it’s going to be hard to build the cow herd if we don’t have some stability,” Vetter warned, emphasizing the importance of stability in the market for the future of the industry.

As ranchers face a tough winter and uncertain future, many are calling for a more consistent and thoughtful approach to beef prices and import policies—one that balances both consumer needs and the financial stability of American farmers.

