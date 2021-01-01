Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates’ Daughter Jennifer Marries Equestrian Nayel Nassar

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of billionaire businessman Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates, has tied the knot!

Jennifer, 25, married Nayel Nassar, 30, on Saturday in Westchester County, New York, PEOPLE can confirm.

Ahead of her big day, Jennifer also spent time in New York City with her family, including mom Melinda, who helped out with her daughter’s big day.

“Jennifer is very close with her mom,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “Melinda is a huge part of the wedding preparations.”

The wedding came one month after Melinda threw an intimate outdoor bash for her daughter, which was attended by a number of important women in Jennifer’s life.

“Thank you for this incredibly special celebration, @melindafrenchgates,” Jennifer wrote on Sept. 14 alongside a series of photos from the outdoor bash, including a smiling snap of Melinda, 57.

“So deeply grateful for all the amazing women in my life who advise, support, and uplift me. 🥂 to this new chapter!” she added.

Jennifer first shared the happy news of her engagement to Nassar in January 2020.

“Nayel Nassar, you are one of a kind,” she wrote in her social media announcement alongside a photograph that showed Jennifer wearing a large diamond ring.

“Absolutely swept me off my feet this past weekend, surprising me in the most meaningful location over one of our many shared passions,” she added. “I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives learning, growing, laughing and loving together. Yes a million times over.”

Nassar, an equestrian who competed in the Tokyo Olympics, also celebrated their milestone moment on his own Instagram account, writing, “SHE SAID YES!!”

“I’m feeling like the luckiest (and happiest) man in the world right about now,” he wrote. “Jenn, you are everything I could have possibly imagined..and so much more.

I can’t wait to keep growing together through this journey called life, and I simply can’t imagine mine without you anymore. Love you more than you can possibly imagine, and thank you for making every single day feel like a dream to me. Here’s to forever!”

Both of Jennifer’s parents, who finalized their divorce in August, congratulated the couple at the time.

“I am completely thrilled! Congratulations, @jenniferkgates and @nayelnassar!” Bill, 65, wrote in the comments section.