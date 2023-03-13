King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla may move from Clarence House to Buckingham Palace permanently once its restoration is done, according to reports. This major decision for the king would suggest a change in perspective since both Charles and Camilla were known to have been opposed to living in what the King called “the big house” in the past.

While Buckingham Palace is the official house of the monarch of the United Kingdom, it is believed that they might opt to live somewhere else. As an example, the late Queen Elizabeth chose to live permanently in Windsor Castle during the final months of her life.

When King Charles and Camilla visit London, they always feel at home in Clarence House, with Highgrove being another favorite house of theirs. Yet, current reports suggest that the King and Queen Consort may relocate to Buckingham Palace after a major renovation is completed.

Buckingham Palace’s 775 rooms, which include 19 staterooms, 52 royal and guest beds, 188 servant bedrooms, 92 offices, and 78 baths, will be renovated during the next four years. These improvements are expected to cost more than $444 million.

The possibility of moving to the Palace may surprise certain royal fans, who have long known that it is not a favorite of either the King or Queen Consort. According to the Daily Express, Charles is a “no fan” of Buckingham Palace, which he refers to as “the big house.”

An insider has also previously told The Sunday Times: “He doesn’t see it as a viable future home or a house that’s fit for purpose in the modern world. He feels that its upkeep, both from a cost and environmental perspective, is not sustainable.” Another report stated that Queen Consort Camilla “doesn’t want to live at Buckingham Palace” either.

Yet, the action might be Charles’ attempt to strengthen his reign following his coronation this summer. Visitors used to flock to Buckingham Palace, thinking it to be the Queen’s home. The news of this upcoming move comes as the family undergoes further changes.

This week, Prince Edward and Sophie were given new titles, becoming the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh. A statement from Buckingham Palace said, “His Majesty The King has been pleased to confer the Dukedom of Edinburgh upon Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex and Forfar, on the occasion of His Royal Highness’s 59th birthday. The title will be held by Prince Edward for His Royal Highness’s lifetime.”

“The new Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are proud to continue Prince Philip’s legacy of promoting opportunities for young people of all backgrounds to reach their full potential.” It also meant a change for their son, Viscount Severn James. He becomes the new Earl of Wessex, the title that his father was given on his wedding day; nevertheless, Lady Louise Windsor, Edward, and Sophie’s daughter retain her title.