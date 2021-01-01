Study says Bella Hadid is the world’s most beautiful woman

Bella Hadi has been declared the most beautiful woman in the world. Bella Hadid is the daughter of Palestinian-born father Muhammad Hadid and sister of models Gigi Hadid and Anwar Hadid.

According to a study by renowned cosmetic surgeon Julian De Silva, Bella was found to be 94.35 percent ‘accurate’ to a measure of physical perfection that dates back to ancient Greece.

De Silva said Bella Hadid holds the crown for the most beautiful woman in the world. According to a report, he compiled his list of the top 10 women by using what is referred to as the Golden Ratio theory.

Th report said Bella Hadid’s eyes, eyebrows, nose, lips, chin, jaw, and facial shape were measured and came closest to the Greeks’ idea of perfection. – thenews