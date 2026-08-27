Wendy Williams documentary series ‘Clap If You Care’ lands at Peacock

Peacock has ordered a new three-part documentary series about Wendy Williams and her influential daytime talk show, The Wendy Williams Show. Titled Clap If You Care: The Wendy Williams Show as a working title, the documentary is expected to premiere on Peacock in 2027.

The project will be executive produced by Susanne Bass, who served as executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show throughout its 13-season run. Bass will bring behind-the-scenes experience to the documentary, which is being produced by EverWonder Studio.

Williams herself is not involved in the upcoming Peacock documentary. The project will instead feature more than 20 former staff members from The Wendy Williams Show, who are expected to share their memories and experiences working on the popular daytime programme.

Photo by Manny Carabel/Getty

According to Peacock, Clap If You Care will focus primarily on Williams’ career and rise to television fame rather than solely examining her recent health struggles. The series will explore how the former radio personality transformed herself into a major daytime television star and influenced pop culture through her outspoken and often controversial style.

The documentary will also address the circumstances surrounding the end of The Wendy Williams Show, which concluded in June 2022 after Williams took a leave of absence amid health issues.

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Williams has remained involved in public discussions about her court-appointed guardianship and has repeatedly expressed her desire to regain control of her affairs. Her health and guardianship have previously been examined in Lifetime documentaries, including Wendy Williams: What A Mess and Where Is Wendy Williams?

With its focus on Williams’ television legacy, Clap If You Care aims to offer a behind-the-scenes look at one of daytime television’s most recognizable personalities.