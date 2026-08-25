Wisconsin Teen Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman in Road Rage Incident

A Wisconsin teenager is behind bars after police said she fatally shot a woman during a road rage incident.

Mariah Ruiz, 18, was charged with first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Minerva Hernandez-Lopez. According to a criminal complaint reviewed by Law&Crime, police responded to calls about a shooting in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, at 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and found Hernandez-Lopez on the ground with two gunshot wounds.

Local Fox affiliate WITI reported that bystanders tried to help her after hearing the gunshots. Despite the help of witnesses and medical personnel, Hernandez-Lopez was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the complaint, neighborhood surveillance video captured the incident, which involved Hernandez-Lopez’s tan GMC truck and a silver Nissan that was being driven by Ruiz. After the GMC backed into the front bumper of the silver Nissan, Ruiz was allegedly seen reaching out of her car while holding an object and pointing it at the GMC.

Three gunshots were picked up on audio, followed by two more as the GMC tried to drive away. The Nissan then drove away from the scene as more gunshots were allegedly heard.

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Police said they spoke to a 16-year-old boy who was in the silver Nissan with Ruiz. He said they were on their way to the grocery store when Ruiz cut off Hernandez-Lopez in her GMC. Hernandez-Lopez then reportedly pulled up next to Ruiz and told her, “Little girl, you need to drive.” Ruiz reportedly responded with profanities and allegedly pulled out a gun.

The boy told police that Hernandez-Lopez started recording Ruiz with her phone and started following Ruiz. According to the complaint, the boy said Hernandez-Lopez got back in front of Ruiz’s car and brake-checked her before the interaction turned deadly.

Ruiz reportedly turned herself in to police accompanied by her family. A search of her car yielded the gun that was allegedly used to kill Hernandez-Lopez.

Ruiz allegedly admitted to the shooting and told police that the 16-year-old boy told her not to shoot. According to the complaint, she told police she was having a bad day after a fight with her mother.

Police arrested Ruiz and booked her into the Milwaukee County Jail, where she remains in custody on $100,000 cash bond. She is due to appear in court on Aug. 28.

Family and friends of Hernandez-Lopez, a mother of two boys, set up a meal train for her children.