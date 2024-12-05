Amy Adams Reacts to Playing Taylor Swift’s Publicist in Biopic

Amy Adams has recently reacted to the growing fan demand for her to play Taylor Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, in a potential biopic. During her appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Enchanted star was asked about an online petition calling for her to take on the role, and her response was nothing short of enthusiastic.

When asked about the petition, Amy said, “That would be amazing,” clearly excited about the possibility of portraying Paine. But it didn’t stop there—Jimmy Fallon also shared a tweet from internet sensation Hunter Harris, which read, “Amy Adams will win an Oscar for Tree Paine’s biopic.”

Amy, ever the good sport, responded with humor, saying, “That would be so fun… If it got me close to Taylor, then that would be fun.” The actress, known for her roles in Justice League and American Hustle, seemed genuinely delighted by the idea of stepping into the world of Taylor Swift’s inner circle.

But it wasn’t just about the potential biopic. Amy also revealed an exciting personal milestone on the show—she has officially become a Swiftie at 50. Amy confessed that she had always appreciated Taylor’s music, but it wasn’t until attending the Eras Tour that she became fully immersed in the Swiftie experience.

“I’ve always liked her music and appreciated her, and then I went to the Eras Tour,” Amy shared. “A friend of mine had a ticket and then I became a Swiftie at 50.”

The actress, who brought plenty of humor to the conversation, added, “I’m a Swiftie at 50, so I’m like a shifty Swiftie 50.” She joked, “And then I’m like, ‘Isn’t that nifty?’ And my daughter’s going, ‘Oh, I hate this for you.’”

Reflecting on the transformation from casual fan to die-hard Swiftie, Amy said, “I suddenly went from, like, normal, to, like, ‘I’ll take all the friendship bracelets.’” It seems the Nightbitch actress truly embraced the Swiftie spirit during the concert, making it clear that her newfound fandom was something to be celebrated—bracelets and all!

The conversation about the biopic and her newfound love for Taylor Swift only highlights Amy Adams’ ability to blend humor and heart in her public persona. Whether playing Taylor’s publicist or experiencing the Eras Tour firsthand, the actress is living proof that it’s never too late to discover something new—and in this case, join a passionate fanbase like the Swifties.

So, is there an Amy Adams as Tree Paine biopic in the future? Only time will tell, but fans are clearly ready for it!