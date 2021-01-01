Amber Heard’s attorney issues a statement refuting the actress being under inquiry for lying in Johnny Depp case.

Recently, Amber Heard’s authorized team has answered to the rumors requesting that the actress is being investigated for untruth by the Los Angeles Police relating to her alleged abuse case against ex-husband Johnny Depp.

The reports said that Heard could face jail time if found guilty in the untrue case, the actress’s lawyer denied any such investigation and also stated that LAPD has “repeatedly denied there’s any investigation of Amber Heard.”

Her lawyer Elaine Bredehof further denied the claims saying, “The statute of limitations for perjury in California is three years and has long since expired, so an investigation, much fewer charges, much less a conviction, much less jail time, are impossibilities”, via Radar Online.

Heard’s lawyer also suspect Depp’s legal team of “trying to stir up the press and prejudice a future jury” amid responding to the false claims. Radar Online reported LAPD in a statement said they had never heard of the department investigating a perjury case before.

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s Virginia defamation case is certainly getting complicated. Earlier, Johnny filed a lawsuit against the American Civil Liberties Union, looking for proof of Amber Heard’s endowment from her divorce payment.

The lawsuit has been filed regarding the insult lawsuit that the ex-couple will appear in court for in April 2022.

Earlier, Depp and Heard faced each other in court for the actor’s libel case against a UK tabloid over the ‘wife-beater’ claim which Depp lost.