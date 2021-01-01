Trump ‘Can Simply Be Reinstated,’ Biden Told to Leave White House Sidney Powell Claims

Having said that Attorney Sidney Powell, who filed baseless 2020 election hurdles on behalf of former President Donald Trump, on Saturday that the Republican politician “can simply be reinstated” proceeding to promote collusion theories and misinformation about President Joe Biden’s victory.

The crowd cheered loudly in response to her groundless claims.

“He can simply be reinstated,” During the conference, Powell said to Trump.

“And Biden is told to move out of the White House,” the lawyer continued with a smirk on her face. “And President Trump should be moved back in. I’m sure there’s not going to be credit for the time lost, unfortunately.

Because the Constitution itself sets the date for inauguration. But he should get the remainder of his term and make the best of it. That’s for sure”. Powell also recommended that Trump could have fought harder to stay in office.

“He had all the tools he needed,” she stated. “From the day after the election, everyone else around him at the White House was telling him to just pack it up and go home.”