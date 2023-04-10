Prince Harry’s Troubles: Deportation Demand Over Drug Use And Exclusion From Daddy’s Coronation Plans

Due to Prince Harry’s admissions of previous drug use, including cocaine, cannabis, and ayahuasca in his memoirs “Spare,” a hardline group is pushing for his deportation. The U.S. government is being compelled by the Heritage Foundation to refuse Harry’s visa and deport him.

Legal experts say they are unsure if Harry’s prior drug usage would jeopardize his eligibility for a visa, even though applicants for U.S. visas are frequently asked about past drug use. Moreover, visa records are thought to be secret.

According to reports, Prince Harry does not intend to apply for citizenship or permanent residency in the United States. He resides in Los Angeles with his wife Meghan Markle and their two children.

But, the Heritage Foundation want to know every detail of Prince Harry’s immigration situation since they believe he was not thoroughly scrutinized.

According to Mike Powell, director of Heritage House, “This request is in the public interest given the probable cancellation of Prince Harry’s visa for illegal substance usage and whether he was adequately screened before visiting the United States.”

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan were not selected to make an appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the upcoming coronation of King Charles on May 6. According to The Sun, only “working members” of the Royal Family receive such distinction.

This eliminates Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Prince Andrew because of their sex scandals relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, which has unmistakably labeled him as repulsive. It’s still unknown whether Harry and Meghan will participate in any way in the coronation given that they were excluded from the balcony.