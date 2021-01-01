6 Makeup Tips for Girls Who Wear Glasses

Wearing glasses isn’t so bad anymore. With the array of fashionable glasses in the market, you no longer have to look nerdy (although nerdy glasses are the in thing now) or a schoolmistress type.

Suitable makeup to go along with your glasses would do wonders for your face. You just have to know the right tricks, the right colors, and the right amount of makeup you should wear to complement your glasses and your face.

Go heavy on the eyes

Your glasses cover most of your eyes and you want to make sure that they are seen through the lenses. Use mascara, contrary to popular belief, they don’t run and stick to your lenses. Use thick or thin eyeliner depending on the frame of your glasses.

Less eyelid makeup

Since your Glasses cover most parts of your eyelids, you really don’t have to worry about wearing any eye shadow. If at all you need to apply makeup there, choose a neutral color that won’t really stand out. Since you are going heavy on the eyes anyway, this would make you look totally made up.

Take the attention away from your glasses

If you are not too comfortable wearing glasses or think it does not compliment your face, take the attention away from that part of your face by going for bold lip colors. Pink, red, and violet are surefire attention grabbers.

Blush it up

Add a tint of blush at the point where your eyeglasses touch your cheeks. Give it a natural look, like your skin is glowing.

Shape your eyebrows well

Tweak them in regular intervals and shape them well as it accentuates your eyes when you are wearing glasses. If you have thin brows, use an eyebrow pencil that matches the natural color of your hair and darkens the sparse areas.

Don’t go over the top with the makeup

You don’t want too many things happening in your face at the same time. Especially if you are wearing colored frames, you do not want your frames to clash with your makeup. Keep it fairly simple.

Do not hide your glasses and go for contacts. Wearing glasses is so chic and you can look truly gorgeous with just the right makeup.