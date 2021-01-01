Prince Harry claimed he was ‘trapped’ in the Royal Family

Meghan Markle’s hubby Prince Harry claimed he was “trapped in the monarchy” with no control over his life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex – who moved to the US after quitting the royal job last year in April – have made a series of bombshell allegations aimed at the Firm, but royal expert Duncan Larcombe believes more is to come from the couple.

According to the author, Harry has revealed to the world that he pretty much ‘hates his family and the whole system is rotten to the core.’

The pair revealed their trials and tribulations during a tell-all interview with US talk show host Oprah Winfrey earlier this year.

During the interview, Harry said he felt “trapped” in the Royal Family, with no control over his life, yet archive reports suggest Prince Charles made striding efforts not to “run” his and Prince William’s lives.

When the host asked: “Please explain how you [Harry] raised in a palace and how you were trapped, Harry replied: “Trapped within the system, like the rest of my family are. My father and my brother, they are trapped. They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Prince Harry and Meghan have added yet more accolades to their repertoire as they have been awarded by Population Matters, a UK-based charity that campaigns for a “sustainable human population”.