Kylie Kelce says doctors sent her ‘weird DMs’ after cosmetic surgery talk

Kylie Kelce has revealed that she received unexpected messages from doctors after discussing her interest in getting a breast augmentation on her podcast.

During the October 8 episode of Not Gonna Lie, Kelce said several medical professionals contacted her after she mentioned her plans for a possible breast lift or augmentation. She described the messages as “weird DMs” and said she has since added the doctors to a banned list.

“I’ve said it [on the podcast], and then I got all these weird DMs of people, doctors’ offices, being like, ‘We’ll do it,’” Kelce said while speaking with guest Jen Hamilton.

The media personality previously discussed the possibility of having a breast lift on her podcast in February. Kelce, who has four children with husband Jason Kelce, said she eventually wants to restore her breasts after pregnancy.

Kelce and the former NFL player are parents to daughters Wyatt, Ellie and Bennett, as well as their youngest child, Finn, who was born in March 2025. The couple married in April 2018 after dating for four years.

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The Not Gonna Lie host has also spoken openly about changes to her body following pregnancy. In August 2025, she discussed struggling with her postpartum appearance and said it took her until after the birth of her third child to accept that her stomach would not look the same.

Kelce said she eventually learned to appreciate the physical changes associated with motherhood, while acknowledging that accepting a postpartum body was not an immediate process for her.

Her latest comments continue Kelce’s candid discussions about pregnancy, motherhood, body image and cosmetic procedures on her podcast.