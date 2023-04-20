Prince Harry’s fleeting Coronation visit to ‘backfire’ claims Meghan’s ex-friend

For choosing to fly in and out of the UK for the forthcoming Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, Prince Harry has received criticism.

Prior to departing for his residence in Montecito, California, the Duke of Sussex will travel to London to attend the ceremonial service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mother, Meghan Markle, will stay at home with the couple’s two children.

Harry, 38, is said to be heading home immediately to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday with his parents’ celebrity friends and the little Prince’s classmates.

But Meghan’s ex-friend Lizzie Cundy is not happy with her choice to skip the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle and the post-Coronation celebrations.

The 54-year-old Lizzie railed at Prince Harry in an interview with the Mirror, saying: “Prince Harry will have a terrible time walking away with any dignity. He’ll be on one leg because his other foot will be in his mouth.

He simply intends to attend the Coronation for a brief period so he can mention in his upcoming book or in an interview with Meghan how everyone treated him terribly and how his father didn’t want him.

He brought this upon himself.

Despite all of their interviews and criticism of the Royal Family, model, and TV host Lizzie said, “King Charles has so generously welcomed them to the Coronation.

They took so long to respond, and now they’re using the lame excuse that Meghan can’t attend since it’s Archie’s birthday, but Harry is going anyway despite what he said about the royal family and all it stands for.

Cundy said, “This is all for his next book, so he can say he is the Spare,” before joking, “This will backfire horribly, Harry, this isn’t about you.”

Many of us won’t see a Coronation in our lifetimes, but this is about your father and his Coronation, the most significant and historic day.

The professional actor continued to berate him, saying, “How disrespectful for him to not even stay after.”

While noting that His Majesty and Queen Camilla were “kind enough” to go above and above to put the Sussexes in the official schedule for the occasion, TV actress Lizzie advised Harry to stay in California.

According to reports, Harry will be seated next to non-royal family members such as Cassius Taylor, Lady Sarah Chatto, and Zara Tindall, as well as his cousins Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.