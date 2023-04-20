Kylie Jenner opens up about the plastic surgery she’s had done on her face

Kylie Jenner has spoken out about the facial cosmetic surgery she’s undergone, calling the whole thing a myth. People have conjectured that cosmetics mogul Kylie Jenner had had work done on her face over her career. On Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kylie confessed in 2015 that she started getting lip fillers when she was 16 years old. It all began when a male said to her, “I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.” Kylie said that worked “really hard” on it.

Kylie has now claimed that she had all of her lip fillers removed, and she is now dispelling rumors about her looks. When asked about her cosmetic surgery, Kylie told HommeGirls: “I believe a common misunderstanding about me is that I was some kind of insecure person, but I really wasn’t! I’ve had so much surgery on my face! Yes, I like large lips and always wished I had them, but as a child, I was always the most self-assured person in the room. I was the girl who entertained everyone.

Kylie went on to say that she does not regret having lip filler done at that time and even considers it to be the “best thing” she has ever done. I had one lip insecurity issue, so I had lip filler, and it was the finest thing I’ve ever done, according to Kylie. I have no regrets. However, I’ve always believed I was adorable.

Kylie denied using lip fillers prior to disclosing them in 2016. Kylie gave the following explanation to Complex: “I wasn’t even 17 yet. What if I said publicly, “Oh, yeah, I had my lips done?” What will all those mothers think of me? They’re going to think I’m insane, these youngsters who are my admirers. I didn’t want to be a negative role model.

She said as she was drawing to a close, “I wish I had just been honest and upfront.”