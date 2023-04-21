Fans blast Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos for on-air PDA as ‘Live’ criticism continues

Fans of “Live with Kelly and Mark” are continuing to blast co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos – this time for packing on too much PDA.

“Is there something wrong with Mark’s right hand? It seems it is a magnet and Kelly’s leg is metal. He’s [sic] either touching her leg or arm. On the April 19th episode he touched Kelly more times in TEN minutes than Ryan [Seacrest] did in a week! LEAVE THE MARRIAGE AT THE HOME! I mean come on!!!” one critic tweeted.

“A LESS married couple of 27 yrs – MORE morning talk show colleagues/cohosts. Please just stick to the hot topics and pop culture,” someone else requested.

“@kellymarklive#DyingaDeath 3 shows in! It is getting Worse! Will it last the week? Big mistake network choice of CoHost! Pity!” another user wrote.

“Like both of you guys. Together on the show seems a bit awkward though. It’s like Kelly has Mark henpecked, and he can’t really express himself. And Mark is too mushy with Kelly,” someone else criticized.

However, some people found their love to be sweet and a great addition to the show.

“I them!!!!! They are just adorable,” one fan commented on a recent Instagram post, with another adding, “I’m so happy that you guys finally have a show together power couple of the world.”

A third wrote, “I love these two together. It’s such a positive, fun show.”

The new round of mixed reviews comes after the married duo received “brutal” feedback after filming their first three live shows together.

Fans previously accused Consuelos of putting on “fake banter” while others called out Ripa for interrupting her hubby several times.

Consuelos spoke out after receiving negative reviews after their first show and told Us Weekly that co-hosting together “just felt so right.”

Despite their optimism, fans blasted their second show on Tuesday as “painful” and “uncomfortable.”

As previously reported, Consuelos took over the co-hosting role from Ryan Seacrest, who announced in February that he was stepping down from the hit morning show after nearly six years.

Ripa and Consuelos, both 52, wed in May 1996 and share three children: Michael, 25, Lola, 21, and Joaquin, 20.

“Live with Kelly and Mark” airs weekdays at 9 a.m. ET.