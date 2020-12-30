Chrissy Teigen Reveals Funny Story Of Nose Piercing

Chrissy Teigen is a wife of John Legend, a well-known singer. She always does something awesome which amazes the fans. The 35-year-old model wanted to get her nose pierced, but it didn’t happen as she planned and revealed on social media [Twitter] to make some modification in her body on Dec. 28.

35, Chrissy, Lip Sync Battle actress shows her nose pierced during a vacation and it does not look great. “ She wrote on social media that she got the piercing done, but it fell out immediately and healed because it was done in the wrong way”, according to Entertainment Time.

“The 43-year-old actress tweeted that she had to wear one fake nose ring while shooting for Little Fires Everywhere, and now it is difficult to leave the fake ones”.

Then the mother of two, Chrissy talk about her following the miscarriage and revealed about her depression hole and noted that it is difficult to get over the entire situation. After showing a baby bump and confessed that he wouldn’t be able to get pregnant again.

“It’s out and healed you don’t have to keep being a–h-les thanks I’ll do it better next time for you I promise!! U sweet little angels never cease to surprise me,” she added. It’s been a long time since Teigen wanted to get a hole in her nose, as back in July, she tweeted about it.